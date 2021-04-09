Letter to the Editor: Supporting Issue 1 serves 'community growth'

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Library and Historical Society has a levy renewal on the May 2021 ballot - Issue 1. This levy will keep the library operations and facilities intact with no new millage. Construction costs for the current building were paid off in December 2020. Supporting our public library serves personal and community growth, learning and exploration. It is a place for the free exchange of ideas and reflects our community values and civic interests.

LWV Hudson observation of the Library Board of Trustees has shown fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability in their decision-making. The May 2021 levy renewal meets LWVH’s position: We support adequate public funding to maintain or improve the Hudson Library and Historical Society when the following criteria are met: *Accountable with the oversight by an elected citizens' Board of Directors *Transparent with public Board Meetings and user friendly website with posted minutes and agendas *Uses public funds responsibly *Preserves Hudson's past in its historical and archival endeavors *Meets the varying and changing needs of the community with its myriad of program offerings and variety of materials

League of Women Voters Hudson supports the May 2021, Library Levy Renewal and encourages voters to do the same.

Carol L. O’Connell, President

League of Women Voters of Hudson