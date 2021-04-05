Letter to the Editor: Library offerings enrich 'quality of our lives'

Kent Weeklies

We are writing in support of the upcoming levy.

The Hudson Library is the intellectual and cultural center of our town. The services and programs presented by the library are known and appreciated not only in our community but the library’s excellence is known throughout the region.

The services that the library provides are creative and extensive and provide leisure activities as well as substantial savings for those who take advantage of them.

The program offerings from world renowned authors to ukulele classes enrich the quality of our lives. The frequency of the visiting authors program is dazzling.

While we often comment on the impact of our terrific school system on our property values, the quality of our library and the richness of its program is, we would contend, a second and powerful factor in maintaining the value of our homes.

MaryJo Alexander and Neil Thackaberry, Hudson