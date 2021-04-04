Letter to the Editor: Supporting library levy 'an easy decision'

Kent Weeklies

Between March 15, 2020, and March 21, 2021, I checked out 53 physical books and around 110 eBooks and audiobooks from the Hudson Library and Historical Society. Although some of the books remained unread, those books gave me the ability to travel to new places, learn new things, and have new experiences during this year of pandemic. I have always been an avid reader, but never more so than during this past year. Thank goodness we live in a community with such an outstanding library.

I am grateful that, even as the library staff continues to keep the health and safety of both employees and patrons front of mind, they have kept the Five-Star services in place. The selection of authors, chefs, musicians, and other presenters that share their talents with the Hudson Library is outstanding. There is rarely a day that I do not receive notification that the “Hudson Library and Historical Society is live.” It is no wonder that the Hudson Library and Historical Society has retained its Five-Star rating for eight years.

Supporting the library renewal levy is an easy decision for me. It is not a new tax; it is simply a renewal of the levy passed in 2016, without which the library would lose up to two-third of its operating budget. Passing Issue 1 is an investment in our community. It is an investment in our children. It is an investment in ourselves. I urge all Hudson residents to vote "yes" on Issue 1 this May. I will because I love my library.

Anne Suntken, Hudson