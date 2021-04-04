Letter to the Editor: Loves library the most while living in Hudson

Kent Weeklies

When asked what I love most about living in Hudson, Hudson’s Library and Historical Society quickly comes to mind.

For years, my family has reaped the benefits of their amazing children’s programming including the Polar Express, Magic Shows, Book Clubs, Slime Clubs, STEM programs, Arts/Crafts as well as meeting famous authors. My kids were even able to zoom with Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

The staff is dedicated to serving our community and continually seeks to improve the quality of their programs and services. Even when faced with the pandemic, our librarians continued to provide online children’s programming making supply kits for each child. The librarians have even hand selected books for each of my children based on their age group, current reading level as well as their unique interests. They truly go above and beyond to get great books into the hands of our kids which in turn fosters a love of reading within our children.

On May 4, I encourage you to vote for our library’s renewal levy so that the library can continue to provide their current level of programming without a reduction in their business hours, services, and resources. In 2021, I truly hope Hudson Library and Historical Society can continue their tradition in receiving a “5 Star Rating” for the ninth consecutive year.

Courtney Bedzyk, Hudson