Letter to the Editor: Library was 'deciding factor' in choosing Hudson

Kent Weeklies

Six years ago, the Hudson Library and Historical Society became a deciding factor in choosing Hudson over other towns in Northeast Ohio.

And why wouldn’t we? The building is spectacular, the collection is excellent and the community lectures superb. The speakers and topics this year continued to be wide-ranging and stimulating.

My Libby app allows access to many audio and downloadable books.

We are and will remain supporters of the HLHS and urge others to do the same by voting "yes" to renew the library levy on May 4.

Sigrid S. Reynolds, Hudson