Letter to the Editor: Middle school plan needed more 'research'

I feel the school board should have done more to research the Liberty Development Company proposal before the school board offered a strong promotion for the plan.

I appreciate that some people have an interest in multi-unit housing. However, placing such a development in the center of the historic district, which is primarily single family homes, hardly seems to recognize and respect the character of the community that we all hold so dear.

It seems that whenever a piece of property becomes available, the city is all too eager to accept the ideas put forth by an outside real estate developer before addressing the concerns of its citizens.

Oviatt Street is a major artery that carries traffic from Route 303, the Hudson Fire Department, the Hudson Police Department, Emergency Medical Services, the Post Office and Western Reserve Academy.

The increased level of traffic has transformed this quiet neighborhood road into a busy thoroughfare which is marked by potholes and nearly impassable during peak hours.

The Liberty Development Company proposal does not make sense.

However, keeping the building is not without challenges. This is evident in Liberty Development's recently revised proposal, to repurpose this building for any use poses a huge financial burden. After more than two years of committee meetings, architectural studies, discussions with developers and others, Hudson taxpayers have little information on how any arrangement would work. It will be important to learn about the market value of the property, funding, taxes, infrastructure and the impact on the neighborhood and community.

Alison Quagliata, Hudson