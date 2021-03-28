Letter to the Editor: Library is 'Heart of Hudson'

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Library is the “Heart of Hudson!”

I believe our entire community benefits from all of the invaluable resources the Hudson Library provides to its patrons. My reasons are too numerous to mention every attribute. From reading for enjoyment, to introducing a new craft, to presenting a variety of musical programs, to educating us with IT instructions, to promoting “Meet the Author” presentations, to the honor of being a “5 Star Library” for eight consecutive years, the Hudson Library never lets us down. It is our “community home” away from home.

And, with the pandemic, we have relied on its services more than anything else. It has not disappointed us.

The Hudson Library is the best bargain in Hudson; and, I intend to support the Renewal Levy in May (no additional cost to taxpayers – approximately $72.10/$100,000 home value) to keep it that way. Our library is fiscally responsible - a central focus of education/continual learning that enriches our community.

Vote, along with me, to pass the Renewal Levy in May.

Sharon Zolan, Hudson