Letter to the Editor: Give a gift for Library Giving Day

On April 7, libraries across the country will participate in Library Giving Day, an online fundraiser that helps support these cornerstones of our communities.

Library Giving Day is a great opportunity for patrons of the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library to show their appreciation for everything the library has to offer – books, innovative programs, 24-hour free Wi-Fi access, and many other resources that connect patrons to each other and the world, allowing them to discover creative passions while promoting lifelong learning.

As a patron, you already support the library in an important way. Every time you check out materials or attend a program, you demonstrate to your friends and family how important the library is to you. Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, 77,023 people visited the library, 472,271 items were borrowed, and 22,004 people attended in-person and virtual programs.

How can you help ensure that our library continues to improve in the years to come? A one-time or recurring monthly gift to the Stow-Munroe Falls Library Foundation in any amount will help further support significant projects that improve our building and expand services. These are projects that fall outside the library's operating budget and transform the way people use the library. Previous projects funded through the Library Foundation include furniture for the Children’s Department, the Connect Zone work table, shelving and LED signs for the Tween Spot, the underwater mural in the Library stairwell, illuminated exterior signs, and the outreach vehicle.

As Library Giving Day approaches, please consider making a donation to show your love for the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library. You can visit www.smfpl.org/donate to give a gift; any amount is appreciated.

Gale Koritansky, Library Director

Laura Frazier, President of Stow-Munroe Falls Library Foundation

Carla Wyckoff, Vice President of Stow-Munroe Falls Library Foundation