OPINION

Letter to the Editor: Library 'a constant in our lives'

Kent Weeklies
Letters to the editor

Through thick and thin there are some things in Hudson that endure and endear. Their presence can sometimes be taken for granted - like our park system, excellent schools and the library.

Over our 28 years in Hudson, the library has been a constant in our lives, like a good friend who is always there. The award- winning exemplary services, resources and programs have enriched our lives over time. Even through COVID, our library strives to change and adjust in order to provide for us. It is a place for people to grow, learn, explore and engage in the free exchange of ideas. Our library is a reflection of our community values and our civic interests.

A modest renewal levy is a responsible position given economic unknowns due to pandemic, enough to keep operations and facilities afloat. And having the library’s construction paid off in December 2020, puts us in a stronger position.

Please join us in voting for the renewal levy in May for Hudson Library and Historical Society.

Pat and Chuck Simons, Hudson