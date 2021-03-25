Letter: 'Highly recommends' Cleveland mass vaccination site

Kent Weeklies

I'm writing to thank and applaud Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio National Guard, the Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Defense, city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, CSU, Pfizer and all those involved with the Cleveland Mass Vaccination Site at Wolstein Center (2000 Prospect Ave).

Although I don't like needles, I registered for the vaccination when it became available to my age group (50+), because I want to do my part to protect myself, my family, and my community. The process was made easy at gettheshotohio.coronavirus.ohio.org. I chose the mass clinic (enter 44415 in the search screen) after attempts to schedule an appointment at local providers proved unsuccessful. [The mass clinic can vaccinate 6,000 people per day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and is open 7 days a week for at least the next 7 weeks.] The system sent me email and text confirmations of my appointment.

On vaccination day, I drove about 1/2 hour to the Wolstein Center, parked free right across the street from the entrance (Gate B for the general population, but A is available for those with mobility challenges); there were even signs starting on I-77 directing folks to the site, and police were present on Prospect Avenue to direct auto and pedestrian traffic safely, if required.

When I got to the door, I was temperature screened (no touch), then pre-screened in the concourse (simple questions like did I feel sick or have I ever had an allergic reaction to a vaccine), and directed to a freshly disinfected and socially-distanced seat on the arena floor as quickly as I could walk. A National Guardsman asked me similar questions and scheduled my follow-up while I waited for the medic. After the shot, we were asked to wait 15 minutes in case of any reaction, then we were on our way. The whole process took only about 1/2 hour.

I would highly recommend the mass vaccination site to anyone considering the vaccine. Getting vaccinated through the clinic was easy, safe and efficient, through the coordinated efforts of multiple government entities. Thank you for partnering, so we can get back to normal quickly.

Brian Staudt, Stow