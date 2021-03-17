Superintendent's Corner: District to honor Bernie Hovan at Nordonia High School baseball field

Joe Clark

Superintendent, Nordonia Hills City Schools

It’s unbelievable to me that March is here already. That means that our schools are getting ready for state testing, spring sports, Spring Break, and many other activities. Here are a few news items that may interest you.

Bernie Hovan Memorial Baseball Field: On March 22 I will proudly recommend the board of education approve a resolution naming the high school baseball field the Bernie Hovan Memorial Baseball Field.

Bernard “Bernie” Hovan was a teacher and coach at Nordonia High School for 29 years, from 1965 to 1994. Mr. Hovan accumulated more than 350 wins as Varsity Baseball Coach at NHS, and was incredibly active in youth and interscholastic baseball for decades. Mr. Hovan passed away last December.

Hovan’s honors include: the Greater Cleveland Baseball Coaches Association “Man of the Year” (1987); the Northeast Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1989); the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1989); the Nordonia Athletic Hall of Fame (1991); and the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame (2019).

Kindergarten Registration Now Open: If you have a child turning 5 before Aug. 1, please consider enrolling them for kindergarten as soon as possible. When parents enroll their kids early, we are able to adjust our staffing accordingly. Parents who wait to register their children until summer may have their children placed in a different building.

Please note, this year we have implemented an April 30 deadline to register for all-day kindergarten. Children not enrolled in kindergarten by April 30 will only have the part-time option. This is to assist us in planning our staffing appropriately.

To help make the registration process as easy as possible, we have compiled a packet of printable materials located at www.nordoniaschools.org. These items can also be picked up in the lobby of the Board of Education or at the Nordonia Hills Public Library. Please complete the packet prior to registering and present all forms and documents required by the Board of Education to the registrar in order for your child to be enrolled into the Nordonia Hills City School District.

To schedule an individual appointment, please call Maria at 330-467-0580.

Private School Families: The 2020-21 school year has been one for the ages, with COVID-19 causing changes and disruptions to our school calendar like never before. The uncertainty of the Nordonia Hills City School District calendar may have been a factor in your decision to send your kids to private school this year.

I am hopeful that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us, and fully expect that the 2021-22 school year will see the Nordonia Schools operate on a typical schedule, with students attending every day from the very start.

If you are considering returning your child to the Nordonia Schools for the 2021-22 school year, you may begin the re-enrollment process now by calling Maria at 330-467-0580. Doing so will help us with staffing and transportation plans as we prepare our return to normalcy. If you plan to keep your children in private school, we wish you continued success.

Nordonia Schools Foundation Golf Outing: The Nordonia Schools Foundation does an incredible job of supporting teachers and students through mini-grants and scholarships. Their primary fundraiser is their annual golf outing.

The 22nd Annual Nordonia Charity Golf Outing will be Saturday, June 5 at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson. This 4-person scramble has a 7:30 a.m. registration and breakfast and an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The $125 per person fee includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, beverages throughout the day, greens fees, driving range, cart, skill prizes, and more.

Please go to www.nordoniaschools.org and click on the Nordonia Schools Foundation tab for more information.

New Partnership with Raising Cane's: The Nordonia High School athletic department is proud to welcome a new corporate sponsor to our Boliantz Stadium Turf fundraiser. Raising Cane's, which will be opening in April on Route 82 in the heart of Macedonia, has agreed to a 10-year sponsorship deal that will provide the turf fundraising campaign with $50,000. The Nordonia Athletic Department would like to welcome Raising Canes to the Nordonia community and thank them for their generous support! We look forward to enjoying their delicious chicken fingers in the near future.

As always, thanks for supporting the Nordonia Schools, have a great month, and remember to follow me on Twitter @DrJoeClark.