Letter to Editor: Keyser-Swain House should be restored as 'historical asset'

Kent Weeklies

Look at how other nearby communities have dealt with similar concerns

When Progress Through Preservation of Greater Akron (PTP) became concerned that the city of Akron might be considering demolition of the 1870 one-room schoolhouse they own in West Akron, they contacted the city. An agreement was worked out which gave PTP control of the property and the opportunity to obtain grants, donations and services to rehabilitate the structure for use as PTP’s headquarters (now known as Preservation House) as well as to make it available for community use.

When the city of Macedonia condemned Longwood Manor, the home of Mayor William Long (who had donated the structure with a large amount of land to the city), the Longwood Manor Historical Society opposed the demolition and eventually gained the support of the city which allowed them to rehabilitate and preserve the structure for the community to appreciate and enjoy.

The city of Cuyahoga Falls has resisted persistent requests of the Northampton Historical Society to enter into an agreement which would have allowed them to take similar efforts to restore the Keyser-Swain House .The city has been an irresponsible property owner allowing the structure to deteriorate for the last 29 years and now wants to use a condemnation order and the claim that the historic structure poses a safety risk. to justify demolition so they can build a “rentable public facility.”

The structure does not pose an immediate danger to the community so the city needs to do the right thing and allow Northampton Historical Society to restore the structure as an historical asset .

Posting pictures with historical information doesn’t compare with seeing the actual structure.

Steve Nome, Cuyahoga Falls