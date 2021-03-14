Letter to the Editor: Asks 'why the urgent need for growth, congestion?'

Kent Weeklies

“How we treat our land, how we build upon it, how we act towards our air and water, in the long run, will tell what kind of people we really are.” - Laurance Rockefeller. Quite remarkable that a man of indelible means was one of our country's greatest conservationists.

What is our legacy as Akronites? Preserve what little we have left – or – develop what little we have left? Rockefeller’s admirable legacy was of preservation, not his unprecedented financial wealth. Save the whales or destroy the whales? What do we want, Akron? It appears the Akron Democratic political tide sides with destruction of the whales; however, in our landlocked community, it is the destruction of untouched forest.

Akron politicians suddenly feel the need for modern corporate housing developments. Apparently, housing choices in Akron are antiquated and of limited inventory. We must destroy untouched forest to build tax abated housing. Take a drive up Theiss Road. Realize the Akron-owned forest is slated for 110 tax abated homes. This proposal more than triples the existing structures that exist on the 1.5 mile stretch of country road.

Why the urgent need for growth and congestion? The status quo isn’t good enough any longer.

City legacies seem to be defined by growth during the politician’s term, which comes at the cost of land destruction. What are driving forces behind a politician’s legacy? Is it equal housing rights? Financial growth? Black Lives Matter? Preservation? Restoration? Land exploitation? Population growth? Positive role model?

The question I pose to our Democratic elected officials: “What do you want your legacy to be?” Human nature tells us that conservation is the ethical route; however, dangling dollars usually outweighs reason even to the most righteous politician.

Eric Howell, Akron