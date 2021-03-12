Letter to the Editor: Parks Dept. 'went above and beyond' during pandemic

Kent Weeklies

The pandemic drove unprecedented use of the Hudson Parks by residents last year. To support this demand, the staff at the Hudson Parks Department performed enhanced maintenance, established COVID-19 safety protocols, and finished major planned projects, while at the same working to support a number of key Park Board initiatives.

I write on behalf of Park Board members to thank the entire Parks Department staff and particularly Trent Wash, assistant public works director, and John Spivak, assistant public works superintendent, all of whom went above and beyond to make this past year a success.

We thank Trent, John and their staff for their hard work benefiting our community and making the following achievements in our parks over the last 12 months:

Opening of the new skatepark at Veterans Way

Starting work on the pollinator meadow at Darrow Road Park

Renovating the ball fields at Barlow Park

Overseeing the busiest, most profitable golf season ever at Ellsworth Meadows

Installing AEDs at many of the parks

Opening a skating rink in Cascade Park

Encouraging youth engagement with schools and Scouts

On behalf of the Park Board, thank you Parks Department for all of your work and we look forward to an exciting 2021.

Tom King, Chairman

Hudson Park Board