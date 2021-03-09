Letter to the Editor: Credits 'our whole community' for students' leadership

Kent Weeklies

“Students of the Year” is a philanthropic leadership development program where students from around the country conduct a 7-week fundraising campaign benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Nordonia High School students just wrapped up their fourth year of participation in the Cleveland area program. It is a fantastic opportunity for our students to develop their skills as leaders for a cause they are passionate about serving, and an honor to be chosen to participate.

As the parent of a 2021 “Students of the Year” candidate, I am in awe of what our students accomplished in this challenging year, and thankful for our community who supported them. Thirty Nordonia High School students and adult mentors, led by seniors Ally Siewert, Maddy Mika, and Emma Chase, set a goal to raise $20,000 to support blood cancer patients and fund research. When the final totals came in last week, our students raised an amazing $27,000.

In a year when we are all feeling a bit sad about the things we have missed, this team found a way to fill the void, and our community responded generously. Many people donated to individual team members, or attended the coffee house or yoga event sponsored by Namaste Studios. Still more generous community business owners donated raffle and auction items, or provided a sponsorship.

Our team is thankful to the following local businesses who helped our Students of the Year team exceed their goal. Thank you to, Stan’s Northfield Bakery, Cookie Creations by Lisa, Jamie’s Cake Pops, Howard Hanna, Kimpton Printing, Dean Skinner, Sharpscapes, TarponSpree, Windmill Golf Center, Eaton Basket Company, and A/R Workshop. In a year when many faced challenges, everyone gave with their hearts wide open.

Our Nordonia High School students led this effort, but it was the response of our whole community that made this year’s “Students of the Year” a success.

Chrisy Siewert, Sagamore Hills