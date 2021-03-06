Letter to the Editor: 'Northampton about to lose again'

Kent Weeklies

Northampton is about to lose again.

The Keyser - Swain homestead, built in 1877, is about to be torn down as reported in the Cuyahoga Falls News Press, Feb. 28.

The Northampton Historical Society is seeking help to save the landmark home.

In 1992 the Northampton Historical Society lost their one-room school house to a tornado. The wishes of the historical society are falling on deaf ears.

When it's gone it's gone.

How is it downtown Cuyahoga Falls can have a historic district, but out in Ward 8, we are just in the way of progress?

Lew Monegan, Cuyahoga Falls