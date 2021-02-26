Letter to the Editor: Mayor shares story of local hero

Kent Weeklies

It’s not every day that I get the opportunity to thank one of our residents for being a hero and I want to share his story with you.

Ed Ange and his family reside in our Tallmadge Woods neighborhood. This incident, happening the way it did, could be considered “fate” or “divine intervention” but it was definitely a case of Ed being in the right place at the right time when his act of heroism took place.

Ed works for the University of Akron as a groundskeeper and had the day off work. When he came home from running some errands, rather than pulling right into his garage and shutting the door as he normally did, he stopped in his driveway and while still in his vehicle, heard a noise that sounded like two cats fighting. When he got out and walked closer to the noise, he recognized it as a human voice calling for “help.”

He ran in the direction the voice was coming from and found an elderly neighbor who had fallen in her driveway in front of her car and the house, where she could not be seen from a car passing by.

There is no doubt that Ed’s investigation and immediate call to 911 saved his neighbor’s life. A famous historian once said “Heroes are ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary” and Ed’s quick thinking and actions have more than earned him this recognition.

We are proud of Ed and very happy he calls Tallmadge his home.

Mayor Dave Kline, Tallmadge