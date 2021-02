Kent Weeklies

The Biden Government is pushing to raise the legal minimum wage to $15 per hour. This, of course, will not change the real (true) minimum wage, which is zero.

And this (zero) is how much people will be able to earn if the Biden government successful , because no employer is going to pay $ 15 per hour to anyone whose labor services are not worth that much to him.

Dave Garthoff, Stow