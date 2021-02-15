OPINION

Letter to the editor: Portage Health District commended for outstanding service

John Kudley Jr.
The volunteers, nurses, doctors, paramedics and professionals who organized and administered the Portage County Combined Health District COVID-19 vaccination clinic are to be commended for their outstanding service to the citizens of Portage County. As an individual who fell into the 70+ age group the process of registering for the program was easy and updates on the status of the program were timely. Upon arriving at my scheduled appointment time I was warmly greeted and provided clear instructions and assistance while moving through the process. I would advise those who have registered to periodically check their email “spam” folder since the appointment notification may have appeared there. While vaccination is not mandatory, as an elected official, I believe it is incumbent upon me to encourage everyone to be vaccinated, continue to wear mask and to follow all the proper COVID-19 protocols.

John Kudley, Jr., councilman-at-large, Aurora