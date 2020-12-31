Note of Thanks: Good Neighbors appreciates 'overwhelming support'

Kent Weeklies

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Tallmadge community for the overwhelming support this year.

So many are struggling especially because of the COVID virus and yet this community stepped up and made sure help was available to those in need.

Because of you, we served 1,201 people with food and 445 with clothing.

We are all volunteers and we worked 2,086 hours.

Thank you to one and all for allowing us to be able to serve those in need in our community.

Have a Blessed New Year.

Candy Lorkowski, Tallmadge Good Neighbors