Tax abatement proposal 'outrageous and extremely unfair'

Kent Weeklies

The city of Akron proposes construction of 197 homes at Riverwoods Golf Course and 108 homes on Theiss Road. The incentive to construct is a 15-year real estate tax abatement. Woodridge would be forced to accept all of the students living in these 305 new homes on Akron property with minimal compensation for educating them.

This tax abatement proposal is outrageous and extremely unfair to the property owners of Woodridge. Annually I pay $5,200 in real estate taxes, $3,300 of which is allocated to our school system - $3,300 x 305 new tax free homes x 15 years = $15,097,500 in lost revenue to Woodridge as the result of these two housing developments.

As an enthusiastic supporter of Woodridge Schools, I have voted "Yes" for every local school district levy since 2005. These new 305 home owners will undoubtedly approve future levies as well. Why wouldn’t they? Woodridge is a fantastic school district. I’d like to thank them ahead of time for their support of our Woodridge Bulldogs.

What a perfect arrangement – vote "Yes" and raise every property owner’s real estate taxes in Woodridge to educate your child, all the while you pay $0 to educate yours for 15 years.

I truly hope common sense prevails. One logical solution for this tax abatement proposal is to build the homes without regard to preserving our cherished greenspace and rezone the Woodridge and Akron Public School Districts to make certain all students in these 305 beautiful new suburban homes on city of Akron property will attend the Akron Public Schools.

Without a doubt, King Elementary and Firestone High School would have no issues absorbing the tax free influx of students.

Eric Howell, Akron