Letter: Council needs to focus on 'civil and professional manner '

Recently, Karen Farkas, a longtime and upstanding member of our community, approached Hudson City Council with a recommendation to adopt a Code of Conduct for city council members, using a California-based Code of Conduct as an example only.

Based on the reaction of the city council members to consider this request, both during and after the meeting, we felt the need to respond. The fact that the recommendation was so quickly and offhandedly dismissed, exemplifies exactly why Karen made this recommendation.

It seems the council members have similarly disregarded their oath to listen to their constituents and professionally consider any and all recommendations, even when they may be at odds with their personal views. Virtually every organization/company/corporation has a Code of Ethics/Conduct for their employees. It doesn’t limit free speech; it simply guides behavior.

We’re all for the First Amendment, but there’s a reason you can’t yell “fire” in a packed theater, so please don’t hide behind this amendment.

This was an easy and measured request based on all the negativity of late in Hudson politics. Your election is not an entitlement – it is a responsibility to conduct yourselves in a civil and professional manner while representing the Hudson residents who elected you to do so.

Remember, tis the season to be jolly. Let’s spread a little cheer.

Jim & Camille Bukvic, Hudson