Letter: Concerned about 5G poles placed in neighborhoods

Kent Weeklies

Several weeks ago my husband and I discovered that a 5G (5th generation) transmitter pole (wireless tower) was being placed in the right-of-way (devil strip) in front of our home.

The purpose of the towers is to increase data speeds for cellphone and internet service and other new technology.

Needless to say I was very upset after I found out and did some research about it. We had absolutely no input and were not notified of it.

After calling City Council representatives and the Mayor’s Office I found out that the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 331 to allow companies like AT&T and Verizon to place these poles in local communities. Our local municipalities fought it; but finally there was a compromise bill State HB478 that passed. The poles will be allowed to go up with approval of local permits and requirements.

It is becoming more evident that property owners have less rights today. Besides the poles being placed in neighborhoods, there are also issues like fracking, eminent domain, etc.

I am writing this letter so Cuyahoga Falls residents will know what is going on. Who knows what the health effects may possibly be from these transmitters. Some municipalities have banned them. Also will these poles decrease our property values.

Patricia Rossi, Cuyahoga Falls