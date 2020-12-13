Letter: Hudson Kiwanis thanks community

Kent Weeklies

Wow - That is the best way to describe the annual Hudson Kiwanis Poinsettia sale.

Because of the pandemic, we budgeted an amount much lower than the previous year, thinking that the community would cut back on ordering.

Well, how wrong we were. Not only did we pass the previous year and budget, but we set a record of 1,590 plants.

Hudson Kiwanis would like to thank our members, friends, neighbors, schools and businesses for their incredible support. It was truly fantastic and very much appreciated.

Hudson Kiwanis wishes everyone a safe and joyful holiday season.

Peter Loal, Hudson Kiwanis