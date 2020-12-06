Letter: Says politicians show 'hypocrisy' with COVID-19

Kent Weeklies

Pandemic Hypocrisy “Do as I say, not as I do.”

This quote is now becoming more visible but it has been the mantra for the political class of both parties for a long time. When the mayor of Denver tells everyone to not travel and stay home and then he travels at Thanksgiving, that is hypocrisy.

When the mayor of Philadelphia puts restrictions on restaurants then travels to Maryland to eat out because he has closed his cities restaurants, that is hypocrisy.

When the president holds a press conference and does not wear a facemask or does not social distance, that is hypocrisy.

Politicians have always believed that the rules don’t apply to them; so, this is nothing new. For, example, they push for limits on school choice for the poor but send their kids to private school - that is hypocrisy. They cry out loud about money buying influence and then secretly meet with wealthy donors to stuff their coffers - that is hypocrisy.

The list of political hypocrisy goes on and on. For the first time in 52 years we spent Thanksgiving without family. As sad as that was, it was the right thing to do, under the current circumstances.

It is shameful, that the political class seems to think the COVID restrictions don’t apply to them.

Peter H. Loal, Hudson