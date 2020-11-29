Letter: Thanks district for keeping students in hybrid mode

Kent Weeklies

I am writing to thank Superintendent Tom Bratten, as well as all Stow-Munroe Falls CSD administrators, teachers, and Board of Education, for doing all that they have done in order to keep students attending school in the hybrid model. While I am disappointed that we will not be able to return to a five-days-a-week model any time soon, I understand that this is not possible given the current situation, and am grateful for everything the district is doing to keep kids in school even a few days a week.

Thus far, data show that COVID-19 is not spreading quickly in schools thanks to social distancing and active contact tracing. Data also show that students, especially young students, do best in a face-to-face learning model, and that extended remote schooling has had a detrimental effect on their mental and emotional well-being. I see a noticeable difference in my own children's well-being and academic success this fall in the hybrid model, as opposed to last spring when we were fully remote.

Obviously we all need to be careful and responsible when it comes to battling COVID-19. However, we also need to consider the long-term effects of limiting our children's access to in-person education and the resources our schools can provide.

I applaud all of our teachers and administrators, and thank them for the work they do all day, every day, to educate our children in the middle of this pandemic.

Jennifer Smith, Stow