Letter: Says veto of Senate Bill 311 should not be overturned

Kent Weeklies

Ohio Senate Bill 311 was passed as a reactionary measure to limit the power of the governed and state health director. The governor and health director are highly qualified, educated individuals who are tasked with and dedicated to serving and protecting the Ohio constituency.

Calculated measures made in the name of public safety are not meant to inflict punishment or harm to business or individuals; and are necessary to keep and preserve public health and safety, human life. In fact, they are for the purposes of preserving life and the world as we know it.

I am writing to publicly ask Sen. Kristina Roegner not to vote to override Gov. DeWine’s veto of Bill 311. Please respect the process of slowing and preventing COVID-19 infections.

William Robinson, Hudson