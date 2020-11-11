Superintendent's Corner: Getting ready for Thanksgiving

Dr. Joe Clark

Superintendent of Schools

November is here, which means it is time for my favorite holiday of the year, Thanksgiving. The pastor at my former church, Fr. Bob, always reminded us of the four Fs of Thanksgiving: Faith, Family, Food and Football.

Thanksgiving likely will be different for many of us this year. The global pandemic will cause many of us to implement safety precautions which may prevent us from seeing those we normally due at the holidays.

But one thing won’t change. Thanksgiving is a time where we all reflect on all the people and moments that make our lives special.

As I reflect on the blessings of my life, right at the top of the list is the fact that I get to work for the Nordonia Schools, with the best students, teachers, staff, parents and community in the state. Let me share some examples of Nordonia’s awesomeness with you!

Unity Week Creativity Contest Winners: Congratulations to the following students who were winners in the first annual Nordonia Unity Week, sponsored by the Nordonia Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

These students showcased their creative skills in either written essay form or visual arts: Julia Frost, Marissa Buettner, Mia Mellino, Molly Anderson, Aubrey Jackson, Lanie Cormell, Emma Nagy, Juliana Ebert, Hadlee Hedges, Mackenzie Galloway, Mya Gruber, Kendyl Wadsworth, Ruby Reville, Ibrahim Hadi, Sayla Tompkins, Olivia May, Makena Kannon, Kinley Kannon, Grace Bugarcic, Huang Vo, Dominic Destino, Trevor Leavitt and Sophia Poploski.

Middle School Counselors Win OSCAR: Congratulations to Nordonia Middle School Counselors, Theresa Bonick and Rachel Vitale on receiving the 2020 Ohio School Counselor Accountability Report Award from the Ohio School Counselor Association President.

The award recognizes the completion of an exemplary OSCAR. The OSCAR is a continuous improvement document that shows the effectiveness of a school counselor. Theresa and Rachel created a data driven counseling program last year to improve the school counseling program at Nordonia Middle School.

College Success Award: Congratulations to Nordonia High School, which won a 2020 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. For the third straight year, the College Success Award recognizes public high schools that are doing a great job preparing students for college and beyond.

Nordonia High School was one of only 2,158 public high schools (about 21% of total eligible schools across 29 states) that won this year's award. College Success Award-winning high schools are identified based on school-level college preparation and postsecondary data which are collected and shared by their states.

This data tells us whether students are prepared for college, enroll in college, are ready for college-level coursework when they get there, and/or persist onto their second year.

Fill the Bus: Nordonia students, staff, parents and community members have come through once again for the sixth annual Fill the Bus food collection for the Emergency Assistance Center in Northfield. Over the course of the program, donations of more than 14,600 pounds of food were made. Thank you for your continued generosity.

As always, thanks for supporting the Nordonia Schools, have a great Thanksgiving, and remember to follow me on Twitter @DrJoeClark