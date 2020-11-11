Letter: Says electorate voting against own interests in Ohio

Kent Weeklies

In his 2004 book “What’s the Matter with Kansas,” author Thomas Frank looked at why many Americans, and Kansans in particular, consistently voted against their own economic interests. It chronicled the emergence of fake populist, anti-elitist conservatism.

Apparently, Ohio is the new Kansas. What happened in our legislative elections is truly bewildering. Just three short months ago, Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others were charged in the largest bribery and money laundering scheme in Ohio history. First Energy Corp. paid $60 million to get Householder to ram through a $1.3 billion bailout of nuclear power.

Instead of being punished at the polls, Republicans were rewarded. Republicans have become so tribal, as Trump would say, that they could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose any votes.

How else to explain that Republicans added four seats to their supermajority? To top it off, the only seat they lost was a Republican who helped the FBI expose the corruption!

So were Republican voters unaware of the scandal, or just unconcerned about massive corruption? Probably the latter. After all, 70 million Americans (including three million Ohioans) witnessed four years of lies, corruption, incompetence, division, and a thoroughly bungled pandemic response and said “Four more years, please.” Party over country is the new Republican mantra.

Politics in this country, and especially this state, is broken. There is absolutely no correlation between the actions of legislators and the decisions of voters.

John Denker, Twinsburg