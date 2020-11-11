Letter: Poll worker describes 'America' on Election Day

Kent Weeklies

I was a first time election day poll worker on Tuesday, Nov. 3. It was a long day beginning at 5:30 a.m. and lasting beyond 7:30 p.m. when the polls closed. And I must say it was a most enjoyable experience.

We saw over 700 voters that day, including the young, perhaps first-time voters, through the ages to our seniors. Seniors included one in a wheelchair, one on crutches, one using a walker to make the long trek unassisted from the parking lot to the voting booth and back. They exemplified spirit and the importance of voting.

I had no negative experiences or encounters that day. Everyone was friendly, courteous, patient. I received many "thank yous" for volunteering to work. It was a shot-in-the-arm reminder of how fortunate I have been to be a member of this community for 29 years. It was also America.

Ed Hojnowski, Hudson