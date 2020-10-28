Letter: Says state Republicans should review priorities

Kent Weeklies

I recently received a newsletter from my Ohio Senator, Kristina Roegner. It detailed a number of accomplishments.

One of them was authoring Ohio Senate Bill 311, which basically diminishes the authority of the Ohio Heath Department and allows politicians to make determinations on what is best for the health of Ohioans. The governor plans to veto it. Ultimately the result is a big showboating waste of time.

Meanwhile, I noticed no mention of the Ohio House Bill 6, the $60 million con job perpetrated by Larry Householder and his Republican cronies. And now their priority is overturning the 10 p.m. alcohol curfew.

So, with a pandemic still uncontrolled, all these Republicans can find time to do is undermine pandemic protections while casually ignoring the corruption and malfeasance in their own party.

And Ohioans are supposed to trust them to make public health decisions? Shouldn’t they try cleaning their own house before casting aspersions on the jobs of others?

Ohioans, it’s time to wake up and vote these disconnected public servants out of office wherever we can. Send a strong message in November that Ohio Republicans need to get their priorities straight.

Tim Fry, Hudson