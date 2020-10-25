Police chief urges vote against Issue 24

Kent Weeklies

As your chief of police and as a long-time resident, I urge you to vote “No” on Issue 24.

Our city has a tradition of excellence within our safety forces and the Twinsburg Police Department is well-respected both within the community and by our colleagues in the criminal justice system. Identifying and hiring the best and brightest candidates who understand our commitment to policing the way our community wants to be policed has always been a priority.

Our officers have access to both equipment and training that keeps us at a professional level far above our peers. Equally as important, our members possess the modern professional police officer’s most important tools – the abilities to effectively communicate with our diverse community, to think critically and problem-solve, and to de-escalate when appropriate, especially in rapidly evolving situations.

We proudly police to our community’s standards and expectations. We are the example other law enforcement agencies look to when determining professional standards for themselves. We want to remain that way.

Twinsburg City Council thoughtfully and courageously took long overdue action to ensure that the Twinsburg Police Department can continue to meet our community’s high expectations for years to come. Prioritizing a revenue stream specifically for police and fire will ensure that we do not mortgage our future generation of public safety professionals because a few disagree with the decisions made by our elected officials.

A representative form of government must allow for disagreement, however, when that disagreement becomes punitive, the motives must be questioned. I humbly ask you to vote “No” on Issue 24 so that those who were duly elected can continue to exercise the powers granted to them by our charter, powers that allow them to fully fund and support the men and women who keep our community safe every day.

Chris Noga, Twinsburg