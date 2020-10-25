Letter: Urges support of Cuyahoga Falls Issue 36 renewal levy

Kent Weeklies

Nothing is more important to our children and community than a quality education. Without it, we would not have well-trained educators, workers, good neighbors or responsible citizens. Therefore, I would like to urge all Cuyahoga Falls residents to vote "yes" to support Issue 36 on Nov. 3.

Please note that this is a renewal of an existing levy last passed in 2014. It is not a new levy, nor is it a tax increase. Residents will pay no more in taxes than they currently pay.

Also, the levy does not provide Cuyahoga Falls Schools with any new money – it only continues to provide the district with the same amount of funding they have been receiving the past six years. If the levy isn’t renewed, the district will lose approximately 10% ($5.7 million annually) of their current operating fund. As a result, the schools would be forced to reduce the educational opportunities now provided to our children.

Not only will our children be negatively affected but our entire community will suffer as we become less attractive to new residents. Please join me by voting "yes" to support our schools on Nov. 3. It won’t raise our taxes, and it truly benefits all of us.

Bob Gruber, Cuyahoga Falls