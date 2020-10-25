Letter: Thanks community for supporting Cuyahoga Falls schools

Kent Weeklies

To the community of Cuyahoga Falls, I’d like to extend a long overdue thank you for supporting the bond issue for Cuyahoga Falls City Schools in the Fall of 2019.

I understand this was a big decision, and from my family, we truly are so grateful for your support of our community public schools.

Public schools are the backbone of our community. Young or old, public or private school, married or I have another ask, although this time it may not have as much a significant impact on your pocketbook, but a longer-lasting impact on the positive momentum our community is experiencing.

Issue 36 is not a new tax, but a renewal that will continue to support our schools as we are reshaping Cuyahoga Falls into the community we all know it is. Please join me in voting "yes" on Issue 36, not a new tax, yet another forward step in this wonderful community we call Cuyahoga Falls.

Michelle Perrow, Cuyahoga Falls