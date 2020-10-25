Letter: Raps Biden clean energy plan

Kent Weeklies

One thing we should all agree on is that when we flick the light switch, we expect energy. Not so in California, and not so in the “Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice.”

Biden’s plan is 100% clean energy by 2050; eliminating all fossil fuels while subsidizing ethanol-based fuels, funding massive government programs, like Obama’s bankrupt Solyndra. We learned quickly that the technology funded by Obama’s programs quickly ended up in the hands of the Chinese industry, driving out US competitors – that’s where the jobs will go in Joe’s programs.

Cheap natural gas will be marginalized, and energy independence will be a thing of the past.

We can look to California what a Biden plan would have in store for consumers in the future. In August 2020 California again experienced power shortages of 15% or more with rolling blackouts. Due to a severe, but not extraordinary, heatwave coinciding with little wind, day-ahead electricity prices spiked at astronomic levels.

Because of high demand the California regulator declared a high-level emergency for the first time in 20 years and ordered consumers to reduce electricity demand to keep the power on as much as possible.

Over 30% of California’s power is imported. Almost no generation has been built in California in last 40 years other than solar or wind power. Sadly, it is hard to see how this would be a program for environmental justice when those that are on low income will be paying more for a Biden energy plan, and the people that will benefit from Joe’s clean energy plan will be friends of Joe’s.

Dan L. Carnahan, Hudson