Letter: Discussions should concern issues, not fault-finding

I am deeply concerned about the current division on city council that appears to have been expanded to our city residents.

The differences of opinion seem to be highly personal and negatively oriented. This has generated fault-finding publicity in both the Hudson Hub and Hudson-oriented web sites. If negative publicity, though questionable, is repeated often enough, it begins to be received as completely true.

The ideas expressed by Hudson Forward Together are impressive (www.HudsonForwardTogether.org). It is a non-profit, all volunteer, resident-led effort to leave negativity behind, engage more Hudsonites in important community issues, and promote civil discourse. Its supporters are identified by name. Comprensive detail about city issues is available on that website.

I moved to Hudson in 1965 and have watched and participated in community activities as a volunteer and proud community member.

Over the years, there have been major differences of opinion, the most memorable being the conflict about combining the township and the village. Serious arguments were made, yet they were about the issues rather than negative fault-finding against community leadership.

Peter Goheen, Hudson