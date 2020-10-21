Says Issue 24 passage would 'benefit everyone'

Kent Weeklies

We need to vote "yes" on Issue 24. This charter amendment will place a limit on the city's ability to raise property taxes without a vote of the electorate.

Issue 24 will protect taxpayers from additional, unvoted taxes. The issue is not directly related to any police and fire levy used to fund those pensions.

We need this safeguard. City officials want more money, but officials must realize the money comes from taxpayers and they must ask first. In these difficult times, citizens are under financial stress. The protecition gained by voting yes on Issue 24 is truly needed and of benefit to everyone.

Brian Steele, Twinsburg