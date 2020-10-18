Letter: Asks for support of Issue 36, Falls schools renewal levy

Kent Weeklies

Recently, the Cuyahoga Falls superintendent commented on how COVID-19 has impacted the district’s budget by over $3 million dollars – with almost a third of that coming from open enrollment losses they experienced when they chose to keep class sizes small for social distancing.

As a parent of two children, I want to personally thank the district for doing this. It’s refreshing that, when someone claims that the safety and well-being of every student, staff and community member comes first, they actually match it with actions.

However, $3 million won’t be easy to absorb. That’s why I’m voting yes for Issue 36 in November, and encouraging the community to do so, too.

Since Issue 36 is a renewal, it will notT cost extra dollars out of your pocketbook. Voting yes will not increase taxes. Finally, it will help the district to offset funds lost by COVID-19 so that the schools can continue to provide a quality education now and in the future.

I want to see community support for our school district grow and continue for my young children. I hope past alum and Cuyahoga Falls community members want this as well – even those of whom may have graduated quite time ago.

Please join me in supporting Issue 36. Let’s keep our Black Tiger Pride strong.

Sarah A. Banzhof, Cuyahoga Falls