Thanks Johnny's Diner for support on National POW/MIA Recognition Day

American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464 and the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 464 would like to thank Johnny’s Diner in Hudson for helping them commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day [the third Friday of September] on Friday, Sept. 18.

From Thursday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 19, a Missing Man Table was displayed in Johnny’s to honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and have returned and to remember and never forget those who have not returned.

It also reminds us to remember the sacrifices of families who must courageously face each day without knowing the fate of their loved ones.

There are over 82,000 Americans who remain missing in action from World War II to the present. A total of 3,687 of those Americans are from Ohio. From Hudson, Joseph F. Rosato and John Darlington Peace, III remain missing in action in Vietnam. We were lucky to have returned to us current Hudson resident U.S. Army Medic Cpl. Anthony Girdano who spent 2 ½ years in a prisoner of war camp in North Korea during the Korean War.

Let us pause to give thanks for those who have been returned and renew our pledge to those who are still missing and their families: You Are Not Forgotten.

Thank you again to Johnny’s Diner and to all those who attended the flag raising ceremony on Sept. 18.

Jim Garrison, Hudson