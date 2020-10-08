Letter: Questions proposed residential density in downtown proposal

Kent Weeklies

I have concerns about the new concept plan for Downtown Phase II described in the Hudson Hub Times on Sept. 16. As an empty nester and 38-year Hudson resident I have no interest in moving to a multi-story townhouse that lacks a parking place for both my wife and I.

I agree with Councilwoman Kate Schlademan’s comment to pursue plans with more first-floor master bedrooms and smaller homes. Those goals seem to more meet the needs of the Hudson community. The type of housing density proposed by Fairmount Properties is economically advantageous for the developer, but is it right for Hudson?

Roger L'Hommedieu, Hudson