Letter: Asks people to use trash cans in park

I play basketball in Hudson at the outdoor court (near the Hudson Skate Park) occasionally.

I've noticed a lot of trash surrounding the court each time I play; there are four trash cans that surround the court. I'm asking those who play here to put there trash in the trash cans, rather then leave it scattered about on the grass.

Today after I played, I spent about 10 minutes picking up: Five McDonald's cups and lids, four Starbucks cups, six water bottles, and other trash.

Also, parents, if you know your children use the court (or the Skatepark), please ask them to use the trash cans for their waste.

Richard Spann, Hudson