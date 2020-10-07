Letter: Sees lack of accountability in city manager, 'old guard' on council

Kent Weeklies

“A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not be trusted by anybody.”

Thomas Paine’s common sense, in my view, aptly describes the root cause of a dilemma that Hudson has survived but must urgently correct: Our city manager believes she is accountable to nobody, and she has been enabled by some on city council, most determinedly by the city council president.

Based on public records I have seen — emails authored by the city manager now posted on thehudsonfiles.com — the city manager unethically works around Ohio’s Sunshine Laws to ignore or severely throttle Hudson citizen and city council input.

The parks board recommended asking residents what they envision for Hudson in a survey, and the city manager disallowed the mere mention of a recreation center in the survey.

Why have a parks board with citizen volunteers if that’s how things work?

Last year over a period of months, the city manager and manager of economic development secretly worked to support the Pro Phase II PAC and three new city council candidates who they favored.

Are you okay with city staff deciding who represents you on city council?

The week of Sept. 14 — less than a week after the full council first saw a Fairmount Properties’ idea for use of the Phase II land — the two old guard on city council along with the Ward 1 council representative voted to sell Phase II land to Fairmount without a bidding process.

Are they acting out of spite? Why propose the sale of the most precious land in all of Hudson without discussion? This land will define who we are for the next 50 years and they want to sell it without renewed engagement with residents or fellow council representatives.

Who are these people? They most certainly do not represent Hudson.

Steve Zelich, Hudson