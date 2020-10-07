Letter: Encourages people to get out and enjoy downtown

Kent Weeklies

I would like to give a heartfelt shout-out to DORA. Not “the Explorer,” but the opportunity to sit outside with friends, enjoying takeout from one of our local restaurants, sharing drinks of choice, doing a little shopping, watching the world go by, and enjoying our beautiful downtown.

How grateful I am that our Council approved this plan, and that the city has scattered picnic tables around our various green spaces. It is like one giant outdoor food court, and I urge everyone to give it a try before the cold winds of late October take over over.

Gather a couple of friends, claim a table where you can sit socially distanced, get drinks in plastic DORA cups, peruse takeout menus, put some soft music on your phone, and give thanks for our special community.

Judy Brookhart, Hudson