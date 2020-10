Kent Weeklies

I am heartened by all of the “Hate has No Home Here” signs that I have seen in Hudson. For example, every citizen should Google the Hudson School Board meeting of Sept. 28, 2015 and “Hudson Hub” to find out what the Hub reported. Aren’t we better than this? We need to help our struggling students, not spread fear and hate. Let’s make Hudson great again.

Sid Nelson, Hudson