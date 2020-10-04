Letter: Sees examples of community spirit

Kent Weeklies

In this time of pandemic, climate disasters and extreme civic dissension, I am heartened by the spirit of kindness that has prompted an individual to leave small painted rocks of hope and good cheer along N. Main Street.

Clearly, other walkers are prompted to pick them up to pass on or hold as talismans. And new ones replace them every few weeks. In addition to that, one household now puts out a water bowl with fresh water bottles for the hot pooches who accompany their owners.

This is the kind of caring community spirit that we need today. Thank you for reminding us of the goodness in people’s hearts.

Sigrid Reynolds, Hudson