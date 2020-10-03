Letter: Urges 'Yes' vote for Issue 23 on regional dispatch center

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

9-1-1. What is your emergency?

These important words are vital when you, a family member or friend needs help. You can assist Stow improve its ability to respond to an emergency by voting "Yes" on Issue 23. This issue allows Stow to join with our neighboring communities so we can provide faster response times at a reduced cost for our residents.

A new, upgraded facility will provide the highest standards for dispatching emergency aid and for needed training with 24/7 supervision. This issue is not a tax levy.

Please vote "Yes" on Nov. 3 for Issue 23. It’s a lifesaver.

Janet D’Antonio and Karen Fritschel, Stow