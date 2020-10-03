Letter: Good Neighbors appreciates 'a very supportive community'

Kent Weeklies

We would like to thank the community for their support in the recent food drive sponsored by the Rotary Club and assisted by the Childscape Learn and Grow.

We appreciate all the volunteers taking the time to help collect the donations.

We live in a very supportive community and it shows in all of the love and caring that neighbors extend to each other, especially during this pandemic.

Our unit was closed from mid March until June 1, but through the generosity of this loving community, we were able to send gift cards for food to our clients.

Also if anyone in Tallmadge called for food, they were automatically referred to the food center of Good Neighbors and could receive food there.

We remain open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and are accepting donations of clothing as well as food.

Thank you to one and all for stepping up and standing up for our community.

Candy Lorkowski, Tallmadge

Good Neighbors