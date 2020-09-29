Letter: Candidates Night planned for Oct. 6 in Stow
Kent Weeklies
This is a presidential year, but we still have to vote for county offices, including judges, and that’s never easy.
So please join us for a Candidates Night, sponsored by Citizens for Nonpartisan Politics (CNP), at the VFW Acker-Moore Memorial Post 4738, 3733 Fishcreek Road in Stow, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The event, as always, is free and open to the public. Following COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
We hope to see you there.
Mary Ann Kolosi,
Co-President of Citizens for Nonpartisan Politics