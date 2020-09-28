Local attorney named to legal academy

Kent Weeklies

Hoover Kacyon, LLC announces that Attorney Corinne Hoover Six has been named a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Comprised of the top matrimonial attorneys throughout the nation, AAML members are recognized as preeminent family law practitioners with the highest levels of knowledge, skill, and integrity. In order to be elected, each Fellow must successfully complete a rigorous selection process that includes interviews, examinations, and professional and judicial evaluations.

Attorney Corinne Hoover Six is a third generation attorney and a partner at Hoover Kacyon, LLC, a legal partnership established in 2016, with her main office located on Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls in the same building where Hoover Six's father, grandfather and various other relatives practiced before her. Prior to establishing Hoover Kacyon, LLC, Hoover Six was the managing attorney and owner of Hoover Six & Associates, LLC where she first began concentrating her practice on family law.

Hoover Six earned her undergraduate degree in History from Ohio University. She is a graduate of the University of Akron School of Law. She is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Akron Bar Association, where she is a member of the family law section, a board member for the Akron Bar Foundation and a Foundation fellow. She is a published author on the topic of family law issues in public schools. She is a certified Family Law Specialist through the Ohio State Bar Association and has been recognized as a National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Top 40 under 40 and from the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys 10 Best, and from the National

Academy of Family Law Attorneys Top 10. Outside of her duties as a lawyer, Hoover Six serves as an active member of her church, as CEO of her household, and is the biggest fan to her four children in their academic, religious and extracurricular pursuits.