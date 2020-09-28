Asks, 'Is socialism the answer?'

Kent Weeklies

Our son-in-law escaped Hungary in 1984 at the age of 17. He left the umbrella of communism looking for a better life in the United States.

His uncle was his sponsor here. He grew up listening to Radio Free Europe, hiding in a closet, to get unbiased news information. He ultimately became a US citizen, now running a very successful business.

To quote Ayn Rand “There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force; socialism by vote”.

We hear many politicians arguing that if you elect them there will be lots of free stuff, medical, college and on in on.

They will tax the wealthy to get the money to pay for all the free stuff. The government will take over. If you want to see how socialism works, look at Venezuela or Cuba. Or other countries that have tried, and failed.

Politicians promise different results, but everything always unfolds exactly as it has before. Socialism is the ultimate example of human insanity as defined by Albert Einstein; “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”.

Nothing is free. As many have said, “socialism is great until you run out of other people’s money”.

Quoting the Bible; Matthew 7:15 “Be on your guard against false prophets; they come to you looking like sheep on the outside, but on the inside they are really like wild wolves”.

What many don’t understand is we will all pay higher taxes and, as well, pay more for essentials, if we can get them. Confucius says: “Real knowledge is knowing the extent of one’s ignorance”.

Peter H. Loal, Hudson